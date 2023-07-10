Safe Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $113.27 Million (SAFE)

Safe (SAFE) traded 27.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 10th. Safe has a market cap of $113.27 million and approximately $178,438.39 worth of Safe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Safe coin can now be purchased for approximately $5.44 or 0.00017809 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Safe has traded up 58.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.60 or 0.00195227 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.61 or 0.00051140 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.23 or 0.00030232 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003290 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0627 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0669 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Safe Profile

Safe (CRYPTO:SAFE) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Safe’s total supply is 29,600,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,835,499 coins. Safe’s official Twitter account is @safeanwang and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Safe is https://reddit.com/r/safeanwang and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Safe is www.anwang.com. Safe’s official message board is www.anwang.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Safe (SAFE) is a cryptocurrency . Safe has a current supply of 29,600,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Safe is 4.25185033 USD and is down -3.72 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.anwang.com/.”

Buying and Selling Safe

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Safe should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Safe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

