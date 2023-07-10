Safeguard Financial LLC Acquires New Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG)

Safeguard Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Ocean LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $39,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VOOG traded down $0.44 on Monday, hitting $250.43. 60,344 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 120,099. The company has a market cap of $7.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.70 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $243.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $229.30. Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $199.36 and a 52 week high of $258.99.

About Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF

The Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (VOOG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of U.S. large-cap growth stocks VOOG was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

