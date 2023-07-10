Safeguard Financial LLC Has $1.33 Million Stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Safeguard Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 36.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,537 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 944 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises about 0.8% of Safeguard Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Safeguard Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,330,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VOO. Nvwm LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth $25,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Eukles Asset Management grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 182.1% during the 4th quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 79 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4,150.0% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

VOO stock traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $403.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,975,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,761,893. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $391.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $376.05. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $319.87 and a 52 week high of $408.76. The stock has a market cap of $306.52 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

