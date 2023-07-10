Safeguard Financial LLC Has $323,000 Position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Safeguard Financial LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 47.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,065 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 988 shares during the quarter. Safeguard Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $323,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VYM. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Creative Capital Management Investments LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter worth $45,000.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VYM traded up $0.63 on Monday, hitting $105.52. The stock had a trading volume of 751,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,664,373. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $104.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.35. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a twelve month low of $94.59 and a twelve month high of $113.78. The company has a market capitalization of $48.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

