Safeguard Financial LLC Has $960,000 Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Safeguard Financial LLC cut its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 8.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,233 shares of the company’s stock after selling 610 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF accounts for 0.6% of Safeguard Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Safeguard Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $960,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VIG. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 7.7% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 58,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,000,000 after buying an additional 4,171 shares during the last quarter. RIA Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $231,000. Iowa State Bank acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $203,000. JB Capital LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 3,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the period. Finally, Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 3,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VIG traded up $0.99 on Monday, hitting $160.41. The company had a trading volume of 508,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,102,577. The stock has a market cap of $68.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $157.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $155.00. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1-year low of $132.64 and a 1-year high of $162.79.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

