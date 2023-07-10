Safeguard Financial LLC Sells 723 Shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG)

Safeguard Financial LLC lowered its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG – Free Report) by 5.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,817 shares of the company’s stock after selling 723 shares during the quarter. Safeguard Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $743,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 59.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,400,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,094,000 after acquiring an additional 524,469 shares during the period. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 5,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $256,000. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 8,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after buying an additional 568 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ:VONG traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $69.91. The company had a trading volume of 246,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 766,588. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.77 billion, a PE ratio of 27.00 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $67.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.82. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a one year low of $51.98 and a one year high of $71.11.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Dividend Announcement

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 26th were issued a $0.1298 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 23rd.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (VONG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks selected from the Russell 1000 Index with high growth characteristics, based on Russell’s style methodology. VONG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

