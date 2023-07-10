Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) CEO Marc Benioff Sells 15,000 Shares

Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.71, for a total transaction of $3,160,650.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 16,473,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,471,154,152.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Marc Benioff also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 5th, Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.32, for a total value of $3,199,800.00.

On Monday, July 3rd, Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.95, for a total transaction of $3,164,250.00.

On Wednesday, June 14th, Marc Benioff sold 500,000 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.14, for a total value of $104,570,000.00.

Shares of NYSE:CRM traded up $3.22 on Monday, reaching $212.81. The company had a trading volume of 3,761,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,692,530. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $207.28 billion, a PE ratio of 550.04, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.20. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52-week low of $126.34 and a 52-week high of $225.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $208.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $184.27.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.08. Salesforce had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 5.75%. The business had revenue of $8.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Wedbush upped their price target on Salesforce from $230.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Salesforce from $230.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Barclays boosted their price objective on Salesforce from $225.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Salesforce from $190.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Salesforce presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $220.97.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CRM. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Salesforce by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,599 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP increased its holdings in Salesforce by 1.2% in the first quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 4,545 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $908,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Salesforce by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,715 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,941,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Salesforce by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 4,952 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $989,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bangor Savings Bank increased its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 8,971 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,895,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. 81.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

