Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Stake Boosted by Peterson Financial Group Inc.

Peterson Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 148.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,258 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,543 shares during the period. Peterson Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $851,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Salesforce during the fourth quarter worth about $1,420,381,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Salesforce by 125,717.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,260,412 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,360,428,000 after purchasing an additional 10,252,257 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $797,956,000. Starboard Value LP bought a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $401,215,000. Finally, Inclusive Capital Partners L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Salesforce during the fourth quarter worth approximately $216,769,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Salesforce Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CRM opened at $209.66 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $208.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $184.27. Salesforce, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $126.34 and a fifty-two week high of $225.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $204.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 550.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.20.

Insider Transactions at Salesforce

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $8.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.17 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 5.75%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 5.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Salesforce news, insider Parker Harris sold 1,250 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.06, for a total value of $236,325.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 99,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,859,680.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 510 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.33, for a total transaction of $100,128.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 36,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,201,384.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.06, for a total transaction of $236,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 99,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,859,680.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 818,236 shares of company stock valued at $171,651,074 in the last three months. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays lifted their target price on Salesforce from $225.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Salesforce from $200.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Salesforce from $230.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Salesforce from $225.00 to $240.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Salesforce from $235.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Salesforce presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $220.97.

Salesforce Profile

(Free Report)

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.