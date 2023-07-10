Sapphire Trading Down 5.2% This Week (SAPP)

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 22.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 9th. During the last week, Sapphire has traded 5.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Sapphire coin can now be bought for about $0.0210 or 0.00000070 BTC on popular exchanges. Sapphire has a market cap of $28.92 million and $3,548.34 worth of Sapphire was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Sapphire alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,861.48 or 0.06174534 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000947 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.29 or 0.00044097 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.31 or 0.00030884 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.14 or 0.00017039 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.00 or 0.00013272 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0466 or 0.00000155 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0558 or 0.00000185 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00004344 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000365 BTC.

Sapphire Coin Profile

SAPP is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 25th, 2019. Sapphire’s total supply is 1,400,305,227 coins and its circulating supply is 1,379,674,204 coins. Sapphire’s official website is sappcoin.com. Sapphire’s official Twitter account is @sapphire_core and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Sapphire Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Sapphire coins (SAPP coins) will be used in the real economy as a stable means of payment and will be issued only to trustworthy partners who bring added value to the project. The goal is to have a coin that is easy to use, ensures fast payment transfers, is used and wanted.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sapphire directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sapphire should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sapphire using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Sapphire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sapphire and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.