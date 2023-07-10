Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) Shares Acquired by Silvant Capital Management LLC

Silvant Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT – Free Report) by 30.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,934 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,616 shares during the period. Silvant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics were worth $3,299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 33.6% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,680,478 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $209,399,000 after acquiring an additional 673,725 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,218,871 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $134,735,000 after acquiring an additional 55,024 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,218,732 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $157,923,000 after acquiring an additional 64,434 shares in the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG raised its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 39.2% during the 1st quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 1,151,159 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $89,929,000 after acquiring an additional 324,418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avidity Partners Management LP raised its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 1,055,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $136,707,000 after acquiring an additional 106,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Sarepta Therapeutics alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on SRPT shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group started coverage on Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $185.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Sarepta Therapeutics from $151.00 to $141.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on Sarepta Therapeutics from $165.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Sarepta Therapeutics from $170.00 to $193.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $169.81.

Sarepta Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ SRPT traded up $0.56 on Monday, reaching $109.56. The stock had a trading volume of 516,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,462,408. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $126.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $128.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 4.26 and a current ratio of 4.63. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $77.39 and a 1 year high of $159.89.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.97) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.46) by $0.49. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 128.64% and a negative net margin of 114.30%. The firm had revenue of $253.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.20) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. will post -11.06 EPS for the current year.

Sarepta Therapeutics Profile

(Free Report)

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapies, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. It offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (duchenne) in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping; and AMONDYS 45 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sarepta Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sarepta Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.