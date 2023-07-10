Schear Investment Advisers LLC Acquires 34 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Schear Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,662 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale accounts for approximately 2.2% of Schear Investment Advisers LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Schear Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,820,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Costco Wholesale by 118,320.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,396,524 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,376,513,000 after buying an additional 7,390,278 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter worth about $2,328,844,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Costco Wholesale by 53,375.6% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,829,924 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $11,286,000 after buying an additional 3,822,762 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Costco Wholesale by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,634,627 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,941,708,000 after buying an additional 1,315,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter worth about $245,698,000. 76.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Costco Wholesale

In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP Caton Frates sold 600 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $497.35, for a total value of $298,410.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,148,552. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Caton Frates sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $497.35, for a total value of $298,410.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,148,552. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,565 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $533.00, for a total transaction of $834,145.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,329 shares in the company, valued at $7,104,357. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,665 shares of company stock worth $1,915,585. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Price Performance

Shares of COST stock traded up $1.34 on Monday, hitting $526.39. 916,995 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,874,987. The firm has a market cap of $233.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.06, a PEG ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.79. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52 week low of $447.90 and a 52 week high of $564.75. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $512.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $497.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 25th. The retailer reported $3.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $53.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.58 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 28.18%. The company’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.17 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Costco Wholesale Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 5th were issued a $1.02 dividend. This is an increase from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 4th. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is currently 30.22%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $550.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Costco Wholesale from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $545.00 to $570.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $575.00 to $574.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Costco Wholesale currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $549.32.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

