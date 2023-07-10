Schear Investment Advisers LLC Grows Holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Schear Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 15.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,980 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 804 shares during the quarter. Schear Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in KO. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new stake in Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Coca-Cola by 956.1% during the 4th quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Coca-Cola during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 68.61% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on KO shares. HSBC cut their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $77.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $71.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Coca-Cola currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.67.

Coca-Cola Stock Performance

Shares of KO stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $59.71. The company had a trading volume of 4,223,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,536,566. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $61.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of $258.22 billion, a PE ratio of 26.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.54. The Coca-Cola Company has a one year low of $54.01 and a one year high of $65.47.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.78 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 22.69% and a return on equity of 42.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th were issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 15th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.70%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Coca-Cola

In other Coca-Cola news, CEO James Quincey sold 150,000 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.33, for a total transaction of $9,649,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 442,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,468,984.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CMO Manuel Arroyo sold 734 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.40, for a total value of $46,535.60. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 114,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,264,372. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO James Quincey sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.33, for a total transaction of $9,649,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 442,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,468,984.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 420,786 shares of company stock valued at $26,886,224 over the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

