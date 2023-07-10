Schear Investment Advisers LLC Has $239,000 Stock Holdings in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Schear Investment Advisers LLC cut its position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) by 64.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,850 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 10,520 shares during the period. Schear Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA raised its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 62.2% during the fourth quarter. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA now owns 477,080 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $18,129,000 after acquiring an additional 182,997 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 63.3% during the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 95,541 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $3,631,000 after acquiring an additional 37,029 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the fourth quarter worth $302,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 37.7% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 12,404 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $507,000 after acquiring an additional 3,394 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 779,026 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $29,603,000 after acquiring an additional 44,175 shares during the period. 79.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Sara Grootwassink Lewis bought 4,000 shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $34.90 per share, with a total value of $139,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 17,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $621,220. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Freeport-McMoRan Stock Performance

Shares of FCX stock traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $38.85. 5,207,516 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,656,266. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.59 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $37.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.75. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.80 and a 52 week high of $46.73.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The natural resource company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.25 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 12.07% and a return on equity of 11.07%. Freeport-McMoRan’s revenue was down 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Freeport-McMoRan Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is 16.76%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $35.00 to $38.50 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. 3M reaffirmed an “initiates” rating on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Scotiabank raised shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $41.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.27.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

(Free Report)

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

Featured Stories

