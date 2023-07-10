Schear Investment Advisers LLC Increases Stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Schear Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 9.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,822 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 576 shares during the period. Schear Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $870,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Certified Advisory Corp grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.7% during the first quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 11,582 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,770,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 4,109 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $452,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 498 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Sycomore Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 37.0% during the first quarter. Sycomore Asset Management now owns 315 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Consulate Inc. grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 3,930 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.48% of the company’s stock.

QCOM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. UBS Group lowered their target price on QUALCOMM from $125.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Mizuho lowered their target price on QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Susquehanna raised QUALCOMM from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price target on QUALCOMM from $130.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.75.

Shares of QCOM stock traded up $1.46 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $117.40. The company had a trading volume of 2,158,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,849,662. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.43, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.23. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12 month low of $101.47 and a 12 month high of $156.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $113.54 and its 200 day moving average is $119.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.42.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $9.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.08 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 56.33% and a net margin of 25.67%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

