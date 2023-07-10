Schear Investment Advisers LLC Purchases 71 Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Schear Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 2.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,753 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Schear Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $622,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,601,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,902,327,000 after buying an additional 313,344 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 52.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,928,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $910,514,000 after acquiring an additional 1,346,846 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 31.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,809,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $882,799,000 after purchasing an additional 908,486 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Constellation Brands by 84,839.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,742,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $867,309,000 after purchasing an additional 3,738,028 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,812,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $650,445,000 after purchasing an additional 98,901 shares in the last quarter. 86.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Constellation Brands stock traded down $1.74 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $251.75. The company had a trading volume of 224,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,286,038. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $46.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -138.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $238.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $229.37. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $208.12 and a 1 year high of $261.32.

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, June 30th. The company reported $2.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.08. Constellation Brands had a positive return on equity of 22.32% and a negative net margin of 3.14%. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.66 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 9th. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is currently -194.54%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $255.00 to $270.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Constellation Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $231.00 to $234.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 3rd. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $277.00 to $275.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Constellation Brands in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $262.67.

In other Constellation Brands news, Director Richard Sands sold 3,858,476 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.53, for a total value of $862,485,140.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,488,818 shares in the company, valued at $4,579,865,487.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Constellation Brands news, major shareholder Business Holdings Lp Ajb sold 650,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.53, for a total transaction of $145,294,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,365,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $752,338,273.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard Sands sold 3,858,476 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.53, for a total transaction of $862,485,140.28. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,488,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,579,865,487.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 16.19% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

