Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) Shares Sold by Safeguard Financial LLC

Safeguard Financial LLC lessened its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Free Report) by 10.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 61,960 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,913 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF makes up approximately 2.5% of Safeguard Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Safeguard Financial LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $4,063,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 9,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the period. Adviser Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $512,000. Goldstein Advisors LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $356,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $288,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 28.6% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 15,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after acquiring an additional 3,483 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF stock traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $66.73. 268,735 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 404,269. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.79 billion, a PE ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.13. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $58.00 and a twelve month high of $69.55.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.