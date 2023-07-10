Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Shares Purchased by Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC

Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 96,528 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,235 shares during the period. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF accounts for approximately 3.7% of Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $7,062,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 761.5% in the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 91.9% in the 4th quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Performance

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF stock traded up $0.76 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $72.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 546,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,299,131. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.64 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $65.96 and a fifty-two week high of $79.49. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.47.

About Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

