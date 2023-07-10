Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. Raymond James lowered Seagen from a strong-buy rating to a market perform rating in a report on Monday, March 13th. TD Securities decreased their target price on Seagen from $145.00 to $129.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Seagen from $155.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. SVB Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Seagen from $141.00 to $229.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered Seagen from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $190.47.

Seagen Stock Performance

Shares of Seagen stock opened at $191.51 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -54.87 and a beta of 0.50. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $195.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $177.04. Seagen has a 52-week low of $116.08 and a 52-week high of $207.16.

Insider Buying and Selling at Seagen

Seagen ( NASDAQ:SGEN Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.93) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.82) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $519.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $516.28 million. Seagen had a negative return on equity of 23.00% and a negative net margin of 31.55%. The company’s revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.74) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Seagen will post -2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Seagen news, insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 16,215 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.29, for a total transaction of $3,166,627.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 43,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,560,927.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 16,215 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.29, for a total value of $3,166,627.35. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 43,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,560,927.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jean I. Liu sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.86, for a total value of $1,029,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 86,763 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,861,031.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,008 shares of company stock worth $8,605,808 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 25.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Seagen by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,559 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $656,000 after buying an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Seagen by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,538 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in Seagen by 1,484.0% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,566 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 2,404 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Seagen in the 1st quarter valued at $1,166,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Seagen by 5.8% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 2,002 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. 81.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Seagen Company Profile

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. It offers ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; PADCEV, an ADC targeting Nectin-4 for the treatment of adult patients with advanced or metastatic urothelial cancer; and TUKYSA, an oral small molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer.

