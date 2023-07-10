Secret Price Reaches $0.0030 on Top Exchanges (SIE)

Secret (SIE) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on July 10th. Secret has a total market cap of $8.94 million and $721.91 worth of Secret was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Secret has traded 6.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Secret token can now be purchased for $0.0030 or 0.00000010 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Secret alerts:

Compound (COMP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $59.06 or 0.00193135 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.61 or 0.00051059 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.40 or 0.00030733 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.44 or 0.00017781 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003283 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0195 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0655 or 0.00000214 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 144.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Secret Token Profile

Secret (CRYPTO:SIE) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 31st, 2018. Secret’s official Twitter account is @secret_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Secret is www.secret.dev. The official message board for Secret is forum.scrt.network.

Secret Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Secret (SIE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. Secret has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Secret is 0.0029442 USD and is down -0.22 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $2,463.80 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.secret.dev/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Secret directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Secret should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Secret using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Secret Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Secret and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.