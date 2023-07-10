Sendas Distribuidora (NYSE:ASAI) Trading Down 2.8%

Sendas Distribuidora S.A. (NYSE:ASAI – Free Report)’s share price fell 2.8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $14.01 and last traded at $14.11. 244,810 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 63% from the average session volume of 655,410 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.52.

Sendas Distribuidora Trading Down 2.4 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.66 and a 200 day moving average of $15.38. The company has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.01.

Sendas Distribuidora (NYSE:ASAI – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01). Sendas Distribuidora had a net margin of 1.86% and a return on equity of 29.13%. The business had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.96 billion. On average, analysts predict that Sendas Distribuidora S.A. will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sendas Distribuidora Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st were given a dividend of $0.0506 per share. This is a positive change from Sendas Distribuidora’s previous — dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. Sendas Distribuidora’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.26%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Sendas Distribuidora by 46.8% in the first quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 6,424,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,938,000 after purchasing an additional 2,049,321 shares during the last quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd raised its stake in shares of Sendas Distribuidora by 410.0% in the first quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd now owns 3,968,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,119,000 after purchasing an additional 3,190,636 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Sendas Distribuidora by 75.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 532,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,201,000 after purchasing an additional 229,505 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Sendas Distribuidora by 7.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 365,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,635,000 after purchasing an additional 23,784 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Sendas Distribuidora by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 358,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,560,000 after acquiring an additional 3,595 shares in the last quarter. 4.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sendas Distribuidora Company Profile

Sendas Distribuidora SA engages in the retail and wholesale sale of food products, bazaar items, and other products in Brazil. The company serves restaurants, pizzerias, snack bars, schools, small businesses, religious institutions, hospitals, hotels, grocery stores, neighborhood supermarkets, and individuals.

