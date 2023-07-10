Serco Group (LON:SRP) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Serco Group (LON:SRP – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on SRP. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and issued a GBX 190 ($2.41) price target on shares of Serco Group in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. Citigroup restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 230 ($2.92) price objective on shares of Serco Group in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 211.40 ($2.68).

Shares of SRP stock opened at GBX 152.40 ($1.93) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.85, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 146.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 151.23. Serco Group has a 12 month low of GBX 135.30 ($1.72) and a 12 month high of GBX 199 ($2.53). The company has a market capitalization of £1.68 billion, a PE ratio of 1,172.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.36.

In other news, insider Nigel Crossley sold 111,047 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 152 ($1.93), for a total value of £168,791.44 ($214,229.52). Company insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

Serco Group plc provides public services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. The company offers base and operational support engineering, and management and information, as well as nuclear, space, and maritime services for the defense sector; and custodial, asylum seeker accommodation, immigration detention, and detainee transport and monitoring services for the justice and immigration sectors.

