Shell (LON:SHEL) Earns “Overweight” Rating from Barclays

Shell (LON:SHEL – Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Barclays in a report issued on Monday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They presently have a GBX 3,500 ($44.42) target price on the stock. Barclays‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 50.54% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Shell from GBX 2,987 ($37.91) to GBX 2,854 ($36.22) in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 2,900 ($36.81) price target on Shell in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Shell to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from GBX 2,625 ($33.32) to GBX 2,405 ($30.52) in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Shell in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,000 ($38.08) price target on shares of Shell in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 2,980.90 ($37.83).

Shell Price Performance

Shell stock traded up GBX 42.50 ($0.54) during trading hours on Monday, hitting GBX 2,325 ($29.51). The stock had a trading volume of 3,045,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,095,912. Shell has a 1-year low of GBX 1,908.60 ($24.22) and a 1-year high of GBX 2,613.50 ($33.17). The stock has a market capitalization of £156.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 494.89, a PEG ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 2,343.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 2,388.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.54, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

About Shell

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

