Siacoin One Day Volume Reaches $10.65 Million (SC)

Siacoin (SC) traded 6.4% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 10th. Over the last seven days, Siacoin has traded up 1% against the US dollar. One Siacoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0034 or 0.00000011 BTC on exchanges. Siacoin has a market capitalization of $185.51 million and approximately $10.65 million worth of Siacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30,519.05 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $97.38 or 0.00318998 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $274.58 or 0.00899496 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.97 or 0.00012995 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $164.43 or 0.00538653 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.91 or 0.00061949 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 15% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0749 or 0.00000245 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.42 or 0.00132397 BTC.

Siacoin Profile

Siacoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 1st, 2015. Siacoin’s total supply is 54,609,855,000 coins and its circulating supply is 54,587,653,043 coins. The Reddit community for Siacoin is https://reddit.com/r/siacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Siacoin’s official Twitter account is @sia__foundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Siacoin is sia.tech.

Buying and Selling Siacoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Sia is a decentralized storage platform where users contribute disk storage from their computers to create a decentralized network. Users can rent storage from hosts on Sia using siacoins, and smart storage contracts on the Sia blockchain ensure payment to the host only after keeping the file for a specific amount of time. The distributed nature of the Sia network offers benefits in latency, throughput, reliability, and security, and anyone with storage can get paid, reducing the overall price of cloud storage. The Sia cryptocurrency is live, and the platform is still in beta, supporting uploads that are 500mb or less in size.”

