Silvant Capital Management LLC Cuts Holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Silvant Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) by 36.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,575 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 2,075 shares during the period. Silvant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $1,651,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 5.9% during the first quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,191 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,473,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC grew its position in Northrop Grumman by 7.5% in the first quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 443 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. JB Capital LLC grew its position in Northrop Grumman by 6.5% in the first quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 10,450 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,826,000 after acquiring an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC grew its position in Northrop Grumman by 1.7% in the first quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 2,534 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,170,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JLB & Associates Inc. grew its position in Northrop Grumman by 0.5% in the first quarter. JLB & Associates Inc. now owns 32,346 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $14,935,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.68% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on NOC shares. Barclays lowered Northrop Grumman from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $580.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. StockNews.com upgraded Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. 22nd Century Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $581.00 to $569.00 in a research note on Friday, June 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Northrop Grumman presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $512.75.

NYSE NOC traded up $0.42 on Monday, hitting $452.87. The stock had a trading volume of 152,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 884,246. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $447.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $463.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 52-week low of $429.10 and a 52-week high of $556.27. The stock has a market cap of $68.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.51.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The aerospace company reported $5.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.16 by $0.34. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 12.89% and a return on equity of 26.61%. The business had revenue of $9.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $6.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were issued a dividend of $1.87 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 26th. This is a positive change from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.73. This represents a $7.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is 24.20%.

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems in the United States and internationally. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

