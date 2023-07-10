Silvant Capital Management LLC Has $5.93 Million Stock Position in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Silvant Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) by 30.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 97,302 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,743 shares during the quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $5,927,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TTD. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Trade Desk in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Trade Desk in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trade Desk in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in shares of Trade Desk in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Trade Desk in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 68.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Trade Desk alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on TTD shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Trade Desk in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Guggenheim lowered their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Trade Desk from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Vertical Research raised shares of Trade Desk from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.22.

Trade Desk Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of Trade Desk stock traded down $0.33 during trading on Monday, reaching $75.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,033,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,032,514. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $71.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.19. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.00 and a 52-week high of $79.38. The company has a market cap of $36.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 505.67, a PEG ratio of 6.92 and a beta of 1.74.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The technology company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.05. Trade Desk had a net margin of 4.70% and a return on equity of 3.99%. The company had revenue of $382.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $364.85 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Trade Desk news, CTO David Randall Pickles sold 2,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.70, for a total value of $122,614.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 470,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,585,451. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CTO David Randall Pickles sold 2,020 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.70, for a total transaction of $122,614.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 470,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,585,451. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 2,999 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.93, for a total transaction of $182,729.07. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 71,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,329,685.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 76,003 shares of company stock worth $5,378,790. 10.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Trade Desk Profile

(Free Report)

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Trade Desk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trade Desk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.