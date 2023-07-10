Silvant Capital Management LLC Increases Position in Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN)

Silvant Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN – Free Report) by 251.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 30,952 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,143 shares during the quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Five9 were worth $2,238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Five9 by 54.2% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 404 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Five9 by 247.0% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 406 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Five9 by 1,013.2% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 423 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Five9 by 50.6% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 482 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Five9 by 226.2% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 597 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.38% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on FIVN. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Five9 in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Mizuho began coverage on Five9 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Five9 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on Five9 in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Five9 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Five9 currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.00.

In other Five9 news, EVP Panos Kozanian sold 16,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.49, for a total value of $1,158,189.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 94,913 shares in the company, valued at $6,595,504.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, EVP Panos Kozanian sold 16,667 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.49, for a total transaction of $1,158,189.83. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 94,913 shares in the company, valued at $6,595,504.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.23, for a total transaction of $712,300.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 97,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,930,892.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 277,258 shares of company stock worth $20,724,013 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FIVN traded up $2.27 on Monday, reaching $83.15. The stock had a trading volume of 231,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,378,800. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.23 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 5.00, a current ratio of 5.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. Five9, Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.61 and a 12-month high of $120.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $67.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.70.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The software maker reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.16. Five9 had a negative return on equity of 21.77% and a negative net margin of 10.78%. The business had revenue of $218.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.07 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Five9, Inc. will post -1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Five9

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides intelligent cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

