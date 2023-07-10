Silvant Capital Management LLC Sells 12,049 Shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Silvant Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report) by 40.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,957 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 12,049 shares during the period. Silvant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $3,776,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in Enphase Energy in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new stake in Enphase Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Enphase Energy in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in Enphase Energy in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Enphase Energy in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors own 71.94% of the company’s stock.

Enphase Energy Stock Performance

NASDAQ ENPH traded up $6.71 on Monday, hitting $172.88. 1,962,002 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,045,233. The company has a current ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $152.15 and a 1-year high of $339.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $167.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $201.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.68 billion, a PE ratio of 48.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.44.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Enphase Energy ( NASDAQ:ENPH Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.27. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 18.83% and a return on equity of 74.86%. The business had revenue of $726.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $723.44 million. As a group, analysts expect that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ENPH. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $285.00 to $267.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Enphase Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Northland Securities reduced their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $300.00 to $235.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, B. Riley raised shares of Enphase Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $247.00 to $214.00 in a report on Friday, June 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $277.10.

Insider Buying and Selling at Enphase Energy

In other Enphase Energy news, Director Richard Mora sold 1,500 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.92, for a total transaction of $248,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $518,665.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Richard Mora sold 1,500 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.92, for a total transaction of $248,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $518,665.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mandy Yang bought 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $156.86 per share, with a total value of $549,010.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 99,043 shares in the company, valued at $15,535,884.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Enphase Energy Profile

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

Further Reading

