Silvant Capital Management LLC Sells 2,762 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Silvant Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 164,217 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,762 shares during the quarter. Applied Materials accounts for approximately 1.3% of Silvant Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Silvant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $20,171,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMAT. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in Applied Materials in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Applied Materials by 1,666.7% in the first quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 212 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 256.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,055 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 77.96% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Timothy M. Deane sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.30, for a total transaction of $1,029,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 100,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,834,210.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Applied Materials Stock Performance

Several analysts have recently weighed in on AMAT shares. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Applied Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $133.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.96.

NASDAQ:AMAT traded up $1.51 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $141.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,842,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,130,786. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.12 and a 1 year high of $146.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market cap of $118.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.41, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.58. The business’s fifty day moving average is $131.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.59.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $6.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.37 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 24.36% and a return on equity of 52.81%. The company’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.85 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Applied Materials announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Monday, March 13th that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the manufacturing equipment provider to buy up to 9.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Applied Materials Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 24th will be given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 23rd. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.89%.

Applied Materials Company Profile

(Free Report)

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

