Silvant Capital Management LLC Sells 3,082 Shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Silvant Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 253,000 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 3,082 shares during the quarter. DexCom accounts for about 1.9% of Silvant Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Silvant Capital Management LLC owned 0.07% of DexCom worth $29,394,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DXCM. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in DexCom during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in DexCom by 684.4% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 251 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. Close Asset Management Ltd lifted its holdings in DexCom by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 264 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of DexCom during the second quarter worth $33,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of DexCom during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors own 93.97% of the company’s stock.

Get DexCom alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on DXCM. Citigroup upped their target price on DexCom from $146.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on DexCom in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $131.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James increased their price target on DexCom from $138.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Barclays increased their price target on DexCom from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on DexCom from $142.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $128.06.

Insider Transactions at DexCom

DexCom Price Performance

In related news, EVP Jacob Steven Leach sold 30,764 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $3,845,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 259,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,451,625. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other DexCom news, Director Steven Robert Pacelli sold 412 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.68, for a total value of $51,368.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 137,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,170,555.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Jacob Steven Leach sold 30,764 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $3,845,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 259,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,451,625. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 47,120 shares of company stock worth $5,868,184 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

DXCM traded up $3.46 during trading on Monday, reaching $130.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,136,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,453,473. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $122.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $116.56. DexCom, Inc. has a 1 year low of $73.93 and a 1 year high of $134.14. The company has a market cap of $50.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 181.02, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.15.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The medical device company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.02. DexCom had a net margin of 9.68% and a return on equity of 18.29%. The business had revenue of $7.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $720.52 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.08 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1085.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

DexCom Profile

(Free Report)

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices for specific and permitted use cases, including non-medical device applications, medical device data analysis, integrated continuous glucose monitoring systems (iCGM) secondary display alarms, active patient monitoring, and treatment decisions; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for DexCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DexCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.