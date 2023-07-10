SingularityNET Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $17.17 Million (AGIX)

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on July 10th. In the last week, SingularityNET has traded 11.8% lower against the dollar. SingularityNET has a market capitalization of $279.95 million and approximately $17.17 million worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SingularityNET token can now be bought for approximately $0.23 or 0.00000750 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00004523 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00017212 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.79 or 0.00019001 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0270 or 0.00000089 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.27 or 0.00014018 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30,470.44 or 0.99968186 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0222 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002158 BTC.

About SingularityNET

AGIX is a token. It was first traded on December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,303,100,454 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,223,995,985 tokens. SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularity_net and its Facebook page is accessible here. SingularityNET’s official message board is blog.singularitynet.io. The Reddit community for SingularityNET is https://reddit.com/r/singularitynet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for SingularityNET is singularitynet.io.

Buying and Selling SingularityNET

According to CryptoCompare, “SingularityNET (AGIX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SingularityNET has a current supply of 1,303,100,454.4752634 with 1,222,995,984.8849297 in circulation. The last known price of SingularityNET is 0.2239271 USD and is down -4.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 112 active market(s) with $15,387,864.48 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://singularitynet.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityNET directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SingularityNET should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SingularityNET using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

