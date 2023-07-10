Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC Purchases New Position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Church & Dwight by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 38,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,094,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC now owns 33,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,727,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 3,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cim LLC boosted its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Cim LLC now owns 31,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,601,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. 82.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Church & Dwight alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CHD shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Church & Dwight from $85.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Church & Dwight from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Church & Dwight in a research note on Friday, April 28th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Church & Dwight from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.56.

Church & Dwight Stock Performance

Shares of CHD traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $99.24. The stock had a trading volume of 113,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,456,546. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.43, a PEG ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $95.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.80. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.16 and a fifty-two week high of $100.52.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.09. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 7.49% and a return on equity of 20.49%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

Church & Dwight Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were given a $0.2725 dividend. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.27%.

Insider Transactions at Church & Dwight

In other news, Director Robert K. Shearer sold 11,590 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.23, for a total value of $1,115,305.70. Following the sale, the director now owns 29,108 shares in the company, valued at $2,801,062.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Church & Dwight news, EVP Barry A. Bruno sold 6,440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.27, for a total value of $619,978.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $414,153.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert K. Shearer sold 11,590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.23, for a total value of $1,115,305.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 29,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,801,062.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 305,843 shares of company stock valued at $29,632,614 in the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

(Free Report)

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; oral care products under the THERABREATH brand; and acne treatment products under the HERO brand.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Church & Dwight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Church & Dwight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.