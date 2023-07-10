Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC Raises Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) by 4.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,721 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $314,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 127.6% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 644 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 212.8% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 710 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 100.3% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPYV traded up $0.14 during trading on Monday, reaching $42.98. The stock had a trading volume of 221,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,681,387. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $41.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.88. The stock has a market cap of $15.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.94. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $34.17 and a fifty-two week high of $43.47.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

