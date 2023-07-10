Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,544 shares of the company’s stock after selling 722 shares during the quarter. Mondelez International comprises approximately 0.8% of Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $805,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MDLZ. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Mondelez International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $100,000. United Bank grew its stake in Mondelez International by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 27,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,695,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in Mondelez International by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 28,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,782,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $561,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Mondelez International by 69.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. 79.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Mondelez International from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Mizuho raised their price target on Mondelez International from $78.00 to $86.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Mondelez International from $78.00 to $82.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. UBS Group raised their price target on Mondelez International from $72.00 to $78.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Mondelez International from $80.00 to $83.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mondelez International currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.00.

Mondelez International Stock Performance

MDLZ traded up $0.50 on Monday, hitting $72.50. 1,295,666 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,981,340. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.72 and a 52 week high of $78.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.73 billion, a PE ratio of 25.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $74.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.01.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.09. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 11.99%. The firm had revenue of $9.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mondelez International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is presently 53.66%.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

