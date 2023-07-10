Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN) Shares Bought by Clean Yield Group

Clean Yield Group grew its holdings in shares of Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN – Free Report) by 7.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 200,792 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,689 shares during the period. Smith & Nephew comprises about 2.4% of Clean Yield Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Clean Yield Group’s holdings in Smith & Nephew were worth $5,604,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SNN. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Smith & Nephew by 397.3% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 920 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Smith & Nephew by 88.1% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,332 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Smith & Nephew by 16,862.5% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,357 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of Smith & Nephew during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in shares of Smith & Nephew by 44.6% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 3,337 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares during the last quarter. 9.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Smith & Nephew alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SNN. Barclays cut shares of Smith & Nephew from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Smith & Nephew from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. HSBC cut shares of Smith & Nephew from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Smith & Nephew from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Smith & Nephew presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,240.00.

Smith & Nephew Stock Performance

About Smith & Nephew

Shares of NYSE SNN traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $30.28. 648,895 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 862,084. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 2.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $31.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.53. Smith & Nephew plc has a twelve month low of $21.77 and a twelve month high of $33.08.

(Free Report)

Smith & Nephew plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells medical devices and services in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, Sports Medicine & ENT, and Advanced Wound Management. The company offers knee implant products for knee replacement procedures; hip implants for revision procedures; and trauma and extremities products that include internal and external devices used in the stabilization of severe fractures and deformity correction procedures.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Smith & Nephew Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smith & Nephew and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.