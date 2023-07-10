Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) Director Sells $188,807.25 in Stock

Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) Director Teresa Briggs sold 1,109 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.25, for a total value of $188,807.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,803 shares in the company, valued at $477,210.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Snowflake Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE SNOW traded down $0.96 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $169.65. 6,839,761 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,003,485. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $171.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $154.68. The firm has a market cap of $55.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.54 and a beta of 0.75. Snowflake Inc. has a 1-year low of $119.27 and a 1-year high of $205.66.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $623.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $607.57 million. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 14.81% and a negative net margin of 37.78%. Analysts anticipate that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Verus Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Snowflake by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management raised its position in Snowflake by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management now owns 7,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in Snowflake by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Snowflake by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 8,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Snowflake by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 6,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.55% of the company’s stock.

SNOW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Snowflake from $196.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Snowflake from $202.00 to $189.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $185.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $155.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $180.00 to $216.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $188.80.

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products.

