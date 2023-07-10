Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) Director Sells $188,807.25 in Stock

Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) Director Teresa Briggs sold 1,109 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.25, for a total value of $188,807.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,803 shares in the company, valued at $477,210.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Snowflake Stock Down 0.6 %
Shares of NYSE SNOW traded down $0.96 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $169.65. 6,839,761 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,003,485. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $171.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $154.68. The firm has a market cap of $55.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.54 and a beta of 0.75. Snowflake Inc. has a 1-year low of $119.27 and a 1-year high of $205.66.
Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $623.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $607.57 million. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 14.81% and a negative net margin of 37.78%. Analysts anticipate that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
SNOW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Snowflake from $196.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Snowflake from $202.00 to $189.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $185.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $155.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $180.00 to $216.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $188.80.
Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products.
