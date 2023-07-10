Solana 24 Hour Volume Hits $498.95 Million (SOL)

Solana (SOL) traded up 1.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on July 10th. In the last week, Solana has traded 13.2% higher against the US dollar. Solana has a total market capitalization of $8.67 billion and approximately $498.95 million worth of Solana was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Solana coin can now be bought for about $21.53 or 0.00070164 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Solana alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001230 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 57.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Belrium (BEL) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00008835 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Solana Coin Profile

Solana (CRYPTO:SOL) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 16th, 2020. Solana’s total supply is 552,083,642 coins and its circulating supply is 402,488,003 coins. Solana’s official Twitter account is @solana and its Facebook page is accessible here. Solana’s official website is solana.com. The official message board for Solana is solana.com/news. The Reddit community for Solana is https://reddit.com/r/solana and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Solana Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Solana (SOL) is a high-performance blockchain that uses a delegated Proof-of-Stake (dPoS) consensus algorithm and a unique method of ordering transactions to improve speed and throughput. It can process over 50,000 transactions per second and has 400ms block times, allowing it to scale without relying on Layer-2 systems or sharding. The network has processed over 21 billion transactions and has a native cryptocurrency, the SOL utility token, which is used to pay for transaction fees and interact with smart contracts on the blockchain. It can also be staked to earn staking rewards. Decentralized applications being built on Solana may create additional use cases for the SOL token, such as being used as collateral for loans or earning interest when lent out.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Solana directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Solana should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Solana using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Solana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Solana and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.