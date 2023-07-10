Spark Networks (NYSE:LOV) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Spark Networks (NYSE:LOV – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, B. Riley cut their target price on Spark Networks from $3.00 to $1.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 31st.

LOV stock opened at $0.42 on Friday. Spark Networks has a twelve month low of $0.25 and a twelve month high of $3.85. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 million, a PE ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.77 and a 200 day moving average of $0.84.

Spark Networks ( NYSE:LOV Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter. Spark Networks had a negative net margin of 22.92% and a negative return on equity of 223.29%. The company had revenue of $41.34 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Spark Networks will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ridgewood Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Spark Networks by 43.8% in the 4th quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 305,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 93,102 shares during the last quarter. Potomac Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Spark Networks by 98.9% in the 1st quarter. Potomac Capital Management Inc. now owns 512,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 254,861 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. boosted its stake in shares of Spark Networks by 40.4% in the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 2,531,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,645,000 after buying an additional 728,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan CO. LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Spark Networks by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. now owns 2,581,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,733,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter.

Spark Networks SE operates online dating sites and mobile applications in the he United States, Canada, Australia, the United Kingdom, and France. It focuses on 40+ age demographic and faith-based affiliations. The company operates its dating platforms under the Zoosk, EliteSingles, Christian Mingle, Jdate, JSwipe, and SilverSingles brands.

