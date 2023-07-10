SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) Shares Acquired by Montz Harcus Wealth Management LLC

Montz Harcus Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report) by 6.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,390 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 729 shares during the quarter. Montz Harcus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $389,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SPEM. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 773,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 18,617 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 2,793.1% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares during the period. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Prostatis Group LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Prostatis Group LLC now owns 40,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 3,219 shares during the period. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $34.20. 193,130 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,737,762. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.24. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $29.80 and a 12-month high of $36.44. The firm has a market cap of $7.02 billion, a PE ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 0.68.

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

