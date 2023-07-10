SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) Shares Purchased by CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd.

CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 306,734 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,910 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF accounts for approximately 10.5% of CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $12,490,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 24,450,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $950,886,000 after buying an additional 4,298,363 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 538.1% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,192,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $901,946,000 after acquiring an additional 19,557,538 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 548.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,115,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,192,000 after acquiring an additional 10,245,763 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,904,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,412,000 after acquiring an additional 91,766 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 7,151,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,223,000 after acquiring an additional 252,122 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSEARCA SPYV traded up $0.17 during trading on Monday, reaching $43.01. 721,446 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,685,415. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $41.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.88. The firm has a market cap of $15.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.94. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $34.17 and a fifty-two week high of $43.47.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

