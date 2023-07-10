SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME) Shares Purchased by Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC

Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME – Free Report) by 106.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,106 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,213 shares during the period. Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF were worth $537,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Patten & Patten Inc. TN increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 5,645 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. Private Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 4,824.1% in the 1st quarter. Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 54,563 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,901,000 after purchasing an additional 55,718 shares in the last quarter. McAdam LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $1,127,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 386.7% in the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 24,380 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after purchasing an additional 19,371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leuthold Group LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 10.3% during the first quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 16,277 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $865,000 after acquiring an additional 1,526 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF stock traded up $0.68 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $51.21. 456,591 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,595,279. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.64. The company has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 1.48. SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF has a twelve month low of $40.76 and a twelve month high of $59.24.

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Metals & Mining Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the metals and mining sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index.

