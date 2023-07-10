Sportradar Group (NASDAQ:SRAD) Sees Large Volume Increase

Sportradar Group AG (NASDAQ:SRAD – Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 93,161 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 62% from the previous session’s volume of 245,954 shares.The stock last traded at $13.65 and had previously closed at $13.15.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Sportradar Group in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Sportradar Group from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Sportradar Group from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. TheStreet lowered shares of Sportradar Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Sportradar Group from $10.00 to $11.50 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.44.

Get Sportradar Group alerts:

Sportradar Group Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $15.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 351.09 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.74.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sportradar Group

Sportradar Group ( NASDAQ:SRAD Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03. Sportradar Group had a net margin of 1.60% and a return on equity of 1.50%. The company had revenue of $180.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $230.00 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Sportradar Group AG will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Sportradar Group in the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sportradar Group in the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sportradar Group in the 4th quarter valued at $80,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of Sportradar Group in the 4th quarter valued at $85,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Sportradar Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $87,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.43% of the company’s stock.

About Sportradar Group

(Free Report)

Sportradar Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides sports data services for the sports betting and media industries in the United Kingdom, the United States, Malta, Switzerland, and internationally. Its sports data services to the bookmaking under the Betradar brand name, and to the international media industry under the Sportradar Media Services brand name.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sportradar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sportradar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.