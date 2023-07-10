SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) Shares Up 7.9%

Shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWTX – Free Report) traded up 7.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $27.98 and last traded at $27.96. 195,298 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 694,833 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.92.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics from $55.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, April 20th.

SpringWorks Therapeutics Stock Up 7.9 %

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $27.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.30 and a beta of 0.53.

Insider Activity

SpringWorks Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:SWTX Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($1.18) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.10) by ($0.08). During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.26) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Julie Hambleton sold 2,400 shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.92, for a total transaction of $64,608.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $190,216.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 7.43% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 44.6% in the 2nd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 14,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 4,568 shares in the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 44.6% in the second quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 14,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 4,568 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 39.1% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 251,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,483,000 after acquiring an additional 70,850 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 101.7% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 54,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,401,000 after acquiring an additional 27,448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sphera Funds Management LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. now owns 317,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,176,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter.

About SpringWorks Therapeutics

SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc acquires, develops, and commercializes medicines for underserved patient populations suffering from rare diseases and cancer. Its lead product candidate is nirogacestat, an oral small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor that is in Phase III DeFi trial for the treatment of desmoid tumors.

