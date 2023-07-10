Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) Now Covered by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on SPT. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $52.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Barclays lowered their target price on Sprout Social from $72.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Sprout Social from $78.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Sprout Social from $75.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their target price on Sprout Social from $100.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Sprout Social currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $64.08.

Get Sprout Social alerts:

Sprout Social Stock Performance

Shares of Sprout Social stock opened at $47.49 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $45.51 and a 200-day moving average of $54.14. The stock has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of -51.06 and a beta of 0.88. Sprout Social has a 52-week low of $37.00 and a 52-week high of $74.07.

Insider Activity

Sprout Social ( NASDAQ:SPT Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.05. Sprout Social had a negative net margin of 18.68% and a negative return on equity of 35.74%. The business had revenue of $75.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.01 million. Equities research analysts predict that Sprout Social will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, President Ryan Paul Barretto sold 10,139 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.89, for a total value of $445,000.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 480,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,106,832.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CTO Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin sold 1,212 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.89, for a total value of $53,194.68. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 43,600 shares in the company, valued at $1,913,604. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Ryan Paul Barretto sold 10,139 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.89, for a total value of $445,000.71. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 480,903 shares in the company, valued at $21,106,832.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 48,787 shares of company stock valued at $2,089,624 over the last quarter. 11.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Sprout Social

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Sprout Social by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 18,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Sprout Social by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 56,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,171,000 after buying an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sprout Social by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 4,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sprout Social by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 4,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Sprout Social by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. 91.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sprout Social Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sprout Social Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprout Social and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.