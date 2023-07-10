Starcore International Mines (TSE:SAM) Sets New 12-Month Low at $0.13

Starcore International Mines Ltd. (TSE:SAM – Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.13 and last traded at C$0.14, with a volume of 4500 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.14.

Separately, Fundamental Research set a C$0.67 target price on Starcore International Mines and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th.

The stock has a market cap of C$7.79 million, a P/E ratio of -4.67 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.18. The company has a current ratio of 4.18, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Starcore International Mines Ltd., a mineral resource company, engages in exploring, extracting, and processing mineral resources in Mexico. The company, through its subsidiary, Compañia Minera Peña de Bernal, SA de C.V., explores for gold and silver deposits. Its principal property is the San Martin mine consists of 8 mining claims that covers an area of 12,991.78 hectares located in Queretaro, Mexico.

