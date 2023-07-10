Status (SNT) Achieves Market Cap of $88.77 Million

Status (SNT) traded down 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on July 10th. Over the last seven days, Status has traded down 3.5% against the U.S. dollar. Status has a total market cap of $88.77 million and approximately $2.40 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Status token can currently be bought for $0.0230 or 0.00000076 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Status alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00004549 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00017343 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.79 or 0.00019144 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0271 or 0.00000089 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.23 or 0.00013986 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $30,263.65 or 1.00057848 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000745 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000073 BTC.

About Status

Status is a token. Its genesis date was June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,870,175 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,852,753,076 tokens. Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Status is https://reddit.com/r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Status’ official website is status.im.

Status Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Status (SNT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Status has a current supply of 6,804,870,174.878168 with 3,852,753,075.744024 in circulation. The last known price of Status is 0.02313707 USD and is down -2.24 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 102 active market(s) with $2,337,793.54 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://status.im/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Status directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Status should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Status using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Status Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Status and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.