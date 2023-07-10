Stifel Nicolaus Begins Coverage on Merck KGaA (OTCMKTS:MKGAY)

Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Merck KGaA (OTCMKTS:MKGAY – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Merck KGaA Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of Merck KGaA stock opened at $38.36 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.36. Merck KGaA has a one year low of $32.53 and a one year high of $42.02.

Get Merck KGaA alerts:

Merck KGaA Company Profile

(Free Report)

See Also

Merck KGaA is a science and technology company, which engages in the manufacture of pharmaceutical and chemical products. It operates through the following sectors: Healthcare, Life Science, Performance Materials and Corporate and Other. The Healthcare sector discovers, develops, and produces prescription medicines used to treat cancer, multiple sclerosis, and infertility.

Receive News & Ratings for Merck KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.