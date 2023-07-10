Stifel Nicolaus Trims Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR) Target Price to $24.00

Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from $35.00 to $24.00 in a report issued on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on CUTR. Stephens restated an overweight rating and issued a $46.00 price target on shares of Cutera in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Piper Sandler started coverage on Cutera in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. They set an underweight rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Maxim Group downgraded Cutera from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. William Blair downgraded Cutera from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on Cutera from $33.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $31.00.

Cutera Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CUTR opened at $14.10 on Friday. Cutera has a fifty-two week low of $13.21 and a fifty-two week high of $54.04. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.07. The firm has a market cap of $279.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.93 and a beta of 1.52.

Institutional Trading of Cutera

Cutera ( NASDAQ:CUTR Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The medical device company reported ($1.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.96). Cutera had a negative net margin of 36.98% and a negative return on equity of 489.05%. The business had revenue of $55.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.84) EPS. Cutera’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Cutera will post -3.32 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CUTR. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Cutera in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Cutera by 592.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 533 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Cutera by 69.9% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,348 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 966 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Cutera during the fourth quarter worth $112,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Cutera during the third quarter worth $131,000.

Cutera Company Profile

Cutera, Inc provides aesthetic and dermatology solutions for medical practitioners worldwide. It develops, manufactures, and markets energy-based product platforms for medical practitioners; and distributes third-party manufactured skincare products. The company provides AviClear for the treatment of mild, moderate, and severe inflammatory acne vulgaris; Secret PRO, a device that utilizes fractional CO2 for skin resurfacing and radio frequency (RF) microneedling for deep dermal remodeling; truFlex, a bio-electrical muscle stimulation device to treat patients at all fitness levels; and excel V+, a vascular and benign pigmented lesion treatment platform.

