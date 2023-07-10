StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 12.2 %

Ampio Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $0.25 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.14 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.25 and its 200 day moving average is $0.26. Ampio Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $0.18 and a 52-week high of $2.83.

Get Ampio Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ampio Pharmaceuticals

About Ampio Pharmaceuticals

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Ampio Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,996,074 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,578,000 after purchasing an additional 61,269 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals by 20.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,954,092 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $602,000 after purchasing an additional 1,662,127 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Ampio Pharmaceuticals by 2.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,430,770 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,612,000 after acquiring an additional 66,375 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals by 998.6% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,035,413 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 1,850,138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals by 304.3% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 432,216 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 325,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.82% of the company’s stock.

(Free Report)

Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of osteoarthritis-related pain. It focuses on the preclinical development of AR-300, a novel proprietary, small molecule formulation for the treatment of osteoarthritis of the knee. The company is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ampio Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ampio Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.