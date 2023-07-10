StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Moatable (NYSE:RENN)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Moatable (NYSE:RENN – Free Report) in a research report released on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Shares of Moatable stock opened at $1.65 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.68. Moatable has a 1 year low of $0.87 and a 1 year high of $33.91.

Moatable (NYSE:RENN – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 18th. The technology company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $12.15 million during the quarter.

In other news, major shareholder Group Corp. Softbank sold 152,870,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.03, for a total transaction of $4,586,115.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 117,388,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,521,653.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 38.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RENN. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Moatable by 103.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,350 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 3,730 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Moatable by 33.2% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,453 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 1,111 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in Moatable in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its holdings in Moatable by 238.6% in the 1st quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 54,187 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 93,287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Moatable in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $74,000. 12.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Renren Inc engages in the software as a service business in the United States and internationally. The company develops Chime, an all-in-one real estate sales acceleration and client lifecycle management platform that combines IDX websites, lead generation, marketing automation, advanced lead management, and powerful AI to capture and convert leads into new business; and Trucker Path, a driver-centric online transportation management platform to trip planning companion for truck drivers.

