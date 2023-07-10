StockNews.com Begins Coverage on WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the technology company’s stock.
WidePoint Price Performance
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN WYY opened at $1.85 on Thursday. WidePoint has a 1-year low of $1.70 and a 1-year high of $3.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.92. The company has a market cap of $16.16 million, a PE ratio of -1.06 and a beta of 1.04.
WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The technology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $25.27 million during the quarter. WidePoint had a negative net margin of 16.03% and a positive return on equity of 2.98%.
Institutional Trading of WidePoint
About WidePoint
WidePoint Corporation provides technology management as a service (TMaaS) to the government and business enterprises in North America and Europe. The company offers TMaaS solutions through a secure federal government certified proprietary portal and secure enterprise portal that provides ability to manage, analyze, and protect communications assets, as well as deploy identity management solutions that provide secured virtual and physical access to restricted environments.
