StockNews.com Begins Coverage on WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the technology company’s stock.

WidePoint Price Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN WYY opened at $1.85 on Thursday. WidePoint has a 1-year low of $1.70 and a 1-year high of $3.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.92. The company has a market cap of $16.16 million, a PE ratio of -1.06 and a beta of 1.04.

WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The technology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $25.27 million during the quarter. WidePoint had a negative net margin of 16.03% and a positive return on equity of 2.98%.

Institutional Trading of WidePoint

About WidePoint

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WYY. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in WidePoint in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of WidePoint in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in WidePoint by 121.1% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 13,577 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 7,437 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in WidePoint during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Channel Wealth LLC acquired a new position in WidePoint during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.85% of the company’s stock.

WidePoint Corporation provides technology management as a service (TMaaS) to the government and business enterprises in North America and Europe. The company offers TMaaS solutions through a secure federal government certified proprietary portal and secure enterprise portal that provides ability to manage, analyze, and protect communications assets, as well as deploy identity management solutions that provide secured virtual and physical access to restricted environments.

Featured Articles

